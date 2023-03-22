Browns bringing back key defensive leader, re-signs for one year

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has been busy this offseason making moves to bring in new players while also retaining a number of key players from last year’s team as well. Keeping some continuity between seasons, even if last year didn’t have the record anyone wanted, can help things start off well.

For the defense, Berry has done a little bit of both with a whole set of new defensive linemen and retaining and adding to both the linebackers and secondary group.

One free agent from 2022 was a big uncertainty. LB Anthony Walker Jr. was hurt most of last year after a seemingly dirty hit from a Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman. Walker recently took a visit to the Washington Commanders and could have rejoined QB Jacoby Brissett, his teammate in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

Instead, Wednesday comes word that Walker will return to the team:

Browns’ free-agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who visited this week with the Commanders, has agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Last week, two Browns defenders took to Twitter wanting Walker brought back.

Walker is going into his seventh season in the league. He had 113 tackles in 13 games in 2021, his first in Cleveland. His strength is in coverage with 15 passes defended at the linebacker position.

With the return of Walker, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk and the addition of Matthew Adams, competition at the linebacker spot will be very interesting this year. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Storey Jackson and Sam Kamara round out the group.