Cleveland Browns trade with the New York Jets for WR Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns have been involved in trade talks for wide receivers, including WR Jerry Jeudy as recently as yesterday. They might be out on him now, though, as the news broke Wednesday afternoon that the Browns were acquiring WR Elijah Moore from the New York Jets:

Sources: The #Browns are trading for #Jets speedy WR Elijah Moore. A new threat in Cleveland.



Terms: It's pick No. 42 for Moore and pick 74. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

The Browns are giving up the No. 42 pick in the draft, which was their second-round pick. In exchange, Cleveland receives Moore and the No. 74 overall pick, which is a third-round pick. Therefore, as it stands now, Cleveland does not have any picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. They’ll have two selections in the third round.

Moore was a second-round pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he caught 43 passes for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns in 11 games. In 2022, he caught 37 passes for 446 yards and 1 touchdown in 16 games. At one point last season, Moore reportedly requested a trade, though, out of frustration with how little he was being targeted.

Moore now gives the Browns a solid trio at wide receiver with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and himself, to go along with tight end David Njoku. Moore adds some more speed to that group, and another good thing about this move is that because he is still on his rookie contract, Cleveland acquired a talented young receiver without having to utilize much cap space: