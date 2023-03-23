Daily Dawg Chow 3/23: Browns bring back Anthony Walker, trade for Elijah Moore

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns bringing back key defensive leader, re-signs for one year (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been busy for the Browns, now with LB Anthony Walker Jr. returning
- Cleveland Browns trade with the New York Jets for WR Elijah Moore (Chris Pokorny) We have the full terms of the Elijah Moore trade from the Jets to the Browns
- Meet new Browns tight end Jordan Akins (Barry Shuck) Has a history with QB Deshaun Watson
- Weekly Browns Mock Draft: After the Elijah Moore trade (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has really impacted the Browns NFL draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Report: Browns running back leaving Cleveland (WKBN) “Johnson spent four seasons with the Browns. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he played for the Orlando Apollo in the Alliance of American Football.”
- Anthony Walker Jr. Has A Message After Re-Signing With Browns (Browns Nation) “They have acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, three men who should help them improve a defense that was 20th in points allowed and 25th in rushing yards allowed last season.”
- Updating all of the Cleveland Browns free agent moves through March 22 (Factory of Sadness) “So far 28 players have either left the team, re-signed, were added, or remained unsigned and we’re updating the list for you so you can stay up to date. All of these are accurate as of 8:00 PM on March 22nd.”
- Why Maurice Hurst is an Underrated Browns Signing (Sports Illustrated) “He quickly became an impact pass rusher from day one in Oakland. Hurst had 18 total quarterback pressures in 2018, 38 in 2019, and 22 in 2020 all while playing just 56% of defensive snaps or less.”
- Browns traded for Elijah Moore (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ most recent acquisition
