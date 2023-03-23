Dalvin Tomlinson ‘one of league’s best’, best move in NFL free agency

The Cleveland Browns have been very active so far this offseason. While the team hasn’t made a huge splash or given out gigantic contracts, they have addressed areas of need. When the offseason opened, the concerns for the team were specific:

Defensive tackle

Speedy wide receiver

Defensive end

Free safety after John Johnson III was released

was released Linebacker

Depth

Before any players were added, the addition of DC Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone were huge upgrades for the team.

After HC Kevin Stefanski went to work on his coaching staff, GM Andrew Berry went to work in NFL free agency.

The addition of DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbonnia Okornkwo and FS Juan Thornhill might get overshadowed by Wednesday’s trade for WR Elijah Moore but they won’t get overlooked.

Prior to the Moore trade, a group of ESPN experts got together to talk about moves made in NFL free agency by that point. The Browns were given a lot of love including big talk about Tomlinson from Mike Clay:

Tomlinson is one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen and will take some pressure off superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and fellow newcomer Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the edge.

Jeremy Fowler also noted Tomlinson as the best move made in free agency at that point.

It didn’t stop there, Matt Bowen and Jordan Reid also had Cleveland as the most improved team in free agency:

Tomlinson, one of the top defensive free agents on the open market, was the team’s marquee signing. The former Vikings interior defender is exactly what the Browns needed, as the middle of their defense struggled mightily last season. Okoronkwo brings more pressure off of the edge and a lot of versatility. And signing Thornhill following the release of John Johnson III was a swap for a better player and one that better fits the free safety role in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

As we continue to note to fans, we know that these statements and offseason accolades don’t matter. We do, however, want to share with you what different experts are saying about our beloved team. None of the ESPN group had any of the Browns moves as their “head-scratchers” either.

While fans will rightfully wait to see what it looks like on the field, that isn’t a possibility for real until September. All we can do now is analyze and share with you how others analyze the moves the team is making.