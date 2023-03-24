Daily Dawg Chow 3/24: Browns may be looking at Frank Clark as latest addition

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Dalvin Tomlinson ‘one of league’s best’, best move in NFL free agency (Jared Mueller) The Browns are also mentioned as most improved team in NFL free agency
- Elijah Moore trade sets up Browns 2023 starting personnel (Anthony Joki) NFL free agency and the trade for Elijah Moore finalized the Browns starting offense
- Remembering Greg Pruitt and the tearaway jersey (Thomas Moore) Cleveland running back shone in the 1970s and along the way made the unique jersey a weapon against opposing defenses.
- Browns roster space makes trade up or trades out more likely during NFL draft (Jared Mueller) Over a dozen moves during NFL free agency could impact the NFL draft for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Veteran Free Agent DE Frank Clark Labeled a Good fit for Browns (Sports Illustrated) “While with the Seahawks, Clark had 35 sacks over four seasons. His best season came in 2018 when he had 13 sacks.”
- 5 things to know about new Browns WR Elijah Moore (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns on Wednesday found a way to bring a speedy, young wideout to their offense by agreeing to a trade with the Jets to acquire Elijah Moore.”
- ‘Angriest’ NFL fans: Where CLE falls on the list (Fox8) “To find out which fans are the angriest about the moves their team is making, the website says they analyzed the negative and angry reactions to every NFL team’s social media posts since the first free agency move took place.”
- Browns Draft Picks 2023: Every selection Cleveland has in April (Fansided) “Last offseason, general manager Andrew Berry orchestrated a trade to obtain troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson. After serving an 11-game suspension, there was still plenty of rust on the talented signal-caller.”
- Browns’ expert breaks down Free Agent moves! w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns go over everything the Browns have done in this offseason so far
