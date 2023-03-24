Data: Andrew Berry has been one of the best in last decade getting value in draft pick trades

As many readers will point out, the NFL is a results league. At this point, the Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry have made the playoffs once and missed it twice. During his time at the helm, the team made a controversial trade for QB Deshaun Watson and traded away fan favorite QB Baker Mayfield.

That doesn't mean we can’t share information, whether good or bad, outside of just the team’s record and simple box scores.

As we have shared from multiple sources, Berry’s offseason has been lauded for his ability to get good value, get players mostly on their upswing and fill important holes.

After trading for WR Elijah Moore, Cleveland doesn’t have a first or second-round pick for the second year in a row. Last year, Berry traded down out of the second round, this year he switched picks with the New York Jets to acquire Moore.

The NFL draft has been hit-and-miss for Berry. Donovan Peoples-Jones was a steal in the sixth round but Anthony Schwartz hasn’t lived up to his third-round spot. Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Martin Emerson have been good to very good but Jedrick Wills hasn’t lived up to expectations of the 10th overall pick.

When making trades of just draft picks (as he did with JOK or trading out of the second round), Berry has been one of the best at getting value:

Using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, here's how much net value every GM has generated from draft pick trades that don't involve players going back to 2011 pic.twitter.com/C9gYVZNYV1 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) March 12, 2023

Fans are hoping that some of the value he received in trades, like getting Emerson, Perrion Winfrey and Cade York in exchange for their second-round pick in 2021, will start to change results on the field.

Given the limited roster space available, it is possible that Berry will have to start moving on from some of his draft selections like Schwartz, Jordan Elliott, Jacob Phillips and Harrison Bryant this year unless their performances see an uptick.

Given that limited roster space, it would be shocking to see Berry wheel and deal during the upcoming NFL draft. Whether it is to trade up or trade out for draft picks next year, based on past performance we expect the Browns GM to get very good value in his deals. Even the Moore trade, which wouldn’t be included in the above data, is very good value for a former second-round pick that is still 22 years old.

Berry and Cleveland fans now just need to see all the value turning into actual results on the field.