After trading for Elijah Moore, Browns sign another speedy receiver

If nothing else, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has kept his promise to be aggressive. He made that promise in his introductory press conference in 2020 and has continued it into 2023’s offseason.

As we noted at the NFL combine, “aggressive” was the word used to describe Berry from other teams and agents.

Thursday, the Browns traded for WR Elijah Moore which seemed to cap their plans at receiver. Moore joins Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as the team’s starting receivers. David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II and even Isaiah Weston are expected to fight to fill out the receiver group.

Friday, Berry continued his aggressive nature by signing free agent WR Marquise Goodwin:

The Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a 1-year deal, per source.



After trading for Elijah Moore, Cleveland adds a second WR this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2023

Goodwin was a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft. His blazing speed was obvious with his 4.27 40-yard dash. The speedy receiver will be 33 in the middle of next season having spent nine years in the league.

A big play threat, Goodwin averaged 16.2 yards per reception throughout his career. His best overall season came in 2017 when he had 56 receptions for 962 yards. Last year, despite only being targeted 42 times, Goodwin had four touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns hosted Goodwin in Berea earlier this week.

When contract details emerge, we will have a better idea if Goodwin was signed with the expectation that he would make the roster or expected to compete for a roster spot.

So far this offseason, Cleveland has added 11 players to the roster and retained five from last year that were free agents.