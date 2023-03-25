 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/25/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • After trading for Elijah Moore, Browns sign another speedy receiver (Jared Mueller) - Friday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry continued his aggressive nature by signing free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
  • Could DT Mazi Smith be the Browns first pick? (Barry Shuck) - After the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, there may be more new guys who will be mixed into the recipe of the defense to rush the passer and stop the run. Cleveland does not have a second- or a first-round pick this year, so their very first selection will be in the third round at pick No. 74. Let’s look at one prospect who would instantly solidify the defensive line.
  • Browns offseason calendar taking shape (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns have been busy reshaping the roster this offseason with the addition of several key players in free agency. On Friday, the NFL announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams, giving head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the coaching staff a heads-up about when they will get their first opportunity to start working with the roster.
  • NFL Network’s 4 round mock draft falls flat for Browns (Jared Mueller) - The NFL Network kickoff the weekend with a robust four-round mock NFL draft that didn’t exactly focus on positions of value for Cleveland’s four selections. While the players drafted may be good and make some sense for the roster, with limited picks it is likely Berry focuses on positions with the highest value.
  • Andrew Berry has been one of the best in last decade getting value in draft pick trades (Jared Mueller) - As many readers will point out, the NFL is a results league. At this point, the Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry have made the playoffs once and missed it twice. During his time at the helm, the team made a controversial trade for QB Deshaun Watson and traded away fan favorite QB Baker Mayfield. That doesn’t mean we can’t share information, whether good or bad, outside of just the team’s record and simple box scores.

