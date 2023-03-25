Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/25/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- After trading for Elijah Moore, Browns sign another speedy receiver (Jared Mueller) - Friday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry continued his aggressive nature by signing free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
- Could DT Mazi Smith be the Browns first pick? (Barry Shuck) - After the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, there may be more new guys who will be mixed into the recipe of the defense to rush the passer and stop the run. Cleveland does not have a second- or a first-round pick this year, so their very first selection will be in the third round at pick No. 74. Let’s look at one prospect who would instantly solidify the defensive line.
- Browns offseason calendar taking shape (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns have been busy reshaping the roster this offseason with the addition of several key players in free agency. On Friday, the NFL announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams, giving head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the coaching staff a heads-up about when they will get their first opportunity to start working with the roster.
- NFL Network’s 4 round mock draft falls flat for Browns (Jared Mueller) - The NFL Network kickoff the weekend with a robust four-round mock NFL draft that didn’t exactly focus on positions of value for Cleveland’s four selections. While the players drafted may be good and make some sense for the roster, with limited picks it is likely Berry focuses on positions with the highest value.
- Andrew Berry has been one of the best in last decade getting value in draft pick trades (Jared Mueller) - As many readers will point out, the NFL is a results league. At this point, the Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry have made the playoffs once and missed it twice. During his time at the helm, the team made a controversial trade for QB Deshaun Watson and traded away fan favorite QB Baker Mayfield. That doesn’t mean we can’t share information, whether good or bad, outside of just the team’s record and simple box scores.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo confident he and Myles Garrett ‘will be a lot for an offensive line to deal with’ (cleveland.com) - Former Browns No. 2 edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney wanted no part of being Robin to Myles Garrett’s Batman, but Browns new defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo can’t wait to complement the super hero.
- New Browns receiver Elijah Moore sees playing with Amari Cooper as a dream come true (Beacon Journal) - There was an 11-year-old in Fort Lauderdale named Elijah Moore who was watching Amari Cooper afar. He’d continued to do so as he grew into the latest star from the St. Thomas Aquinas High School football factory, then on to the SEC as well, only at Ole Miss, before reaching the NFL. Moore doesn’t have to study Cooper from a distance anymore. The South Florida natives can talk inside the same locker room.
- Veteran WR Marquise Goodwin agrees to deal (Browns Zone) - The need for speed is never fully met. The Browns added their second fast receiver in three days Friday, agreeing to a deal with veteran Marquise Goodwin, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram.
NFL:
- After two subpar seasons with Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor hooks on with Ravens (The Boston Globe) - The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The team announced Friday it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the Patriots last season.
- Lions free agent DJ Chark signs with Carolina Panthers: Opportunity ‘second to none’ (Detroit Free Press) - After one “amazing” season with the Detroit Lions, DJ Chark is leaving town. Chark posted Friday on Twitter that he has agreed to a free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is for one year, NFL Network reported.
- Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won’t participate in Texas Tech pro day (NFL.com) - Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, will not participate in the Red Raiders’ pro day next week after undergoing a procedure to remove hardware from his surgically repaired foot, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Nobody looks good in Ravens-Lamar Jackson saga (The Athletic) - The latest twist in the head-scratching Lamar Jackson saga came via a memo the NFL Management Council delivered to every team Thursday afternoon.
