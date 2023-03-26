Draft INSIGHT: EDGE rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore solves the Browns pass-rush issue

New Cleveland Browns DC Jim Schwartz loves his defensive line. His defensive scheme relies on their ability to get into the backfield and be disruptive. And they have to be run stoppers.
Schwartz will take two along the DL and make superstars out of them. The other two along the line are complimentary chess pieces. Myles Garrett is already one superstar piece down, and now who will the other one be?
The Browns have last year’s rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright as defensive ends. In free agency, GM Andrew Berry inked Nigerian native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo away from the Houston Texans.
Why not nab another Nigerian descendant?
Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern University could be available when the Browns are on the board in the third round of the NFL draft at selection #74. He is an excellent run stuffer with speed.
Adebawore was a shot putter in high school and became a starter in college in his sophomore year. Let’s see what makes him tick.
EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore
Draft projection: Round 3
Browns pick: #74 (Round 3 from New York Jets)
Specifics:
College: Northwestern Wildcats
Height: 6’-2”
Weight: 282 pounds
40-time: 4.49
Career Tackles: 97
Career Forced Fumbles: 4
Career Sacks: 12.5
Career Tackles for Loss: 24.5
Career Pass Defenses: 6
Career starts: 36
Positives:
- Excellent 40-yard dash time for an outside rusher
- Explosive
- Rapid punch and release
- Athletic and quick
- Powerful puncher
- Has good leverage
- Very strong that can press through blocks
- Short area quickness
- Better pass rusher than run stopper
- Registered 31 pressures and 27 run stops in 2022, third most in Big 10
- Defensive Player of the Year in high school
- Third Team All-Big 10 2022 & Honorable Mention 2021
- Senior Bowl invitee and dominated
Negatives:
- Can play the block instead of getting out of it
- Below-average instincts
- Not a good opposite sideline chaser
- Will miss tackles
- Tight hips restrict the ability to slide wide
- Needs improvement on pass-rush angles
Expert Draft Site Analysis
Adebawore is an incredible athlete who put up record-setting numbers at the combine, we’ve never seen a player who runs a 4.4 while weighing in at 280lbs - it’s a site to behold. He isn’t just a workout warrior though and has a nice if a little unrefined skill set to go along with with his obvious athletic skills. He’s a high-effort player who never gives up on a play, is a fantastic interior bull rusher, and offers the versatility to play anywhere along the defensive line. He, however, is still pretty raw and doesn’t really offer any edge rush moves besides a bull rush and may be viewed as a tweener, being too short for the outside and too light for an every-down interior player.
