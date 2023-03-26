Draft INSIGHT: EDGE rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore solves the Browns pass-rush issue

New Cleveland Browns DC Jim Schwartz loves his defensive line. His defensive scheme relies on their ability to get into the backfield and be disruptive. And they have to be run stoppers.

Schwartz will take two along the DL and make superstars out of them. The other two along the line are complimentary chess pieces. Myles Garrett is already one superstar piece down, and now who will the other one be?

The Browns have last year’s rookies Isaiah Thomas and Alex Wright as defensive ends. In free agency, GM Andrew Berry inked Nigerian native Ogbonnia Okoronkwo away from the Houston Texans.

Why not nab another Nigerian descendant?

Amazing: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore ran an OFFICIAL 4.49 at 6'2, 282 pounds.pic.twitter.com/J6XhUae4HJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern University could be available when the Browns are on the board in the third round of the NFL draft at selection #74. He is an excellent run stuffer with speed.

RELATED: ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE SENIOR BOWL INTERVIEW

Adebawore was a shot putter in high school and became a starter in college in his sophomore year. Let’s see what makes him tick.

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Draft projection: Round 3

Browns pick: #74 (Round 3 from New York Jets)

Specifics:

College: Northwestern Wildcats

Height: 6’-2”

Weight: 282 pounds

40-time: 4.49

Career Tackles: 97

Career Forced Fumbles: 4

Career Sacks: 12.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 24.5

Career Pass Defenses: 6

Career starts: 36

Positives:

Excellent 40-yard dash time for an outside rusher

Explosive

Rapid punch and release

Athletic and quick

Powerful puncher

Has good leverage

Very strong that can press through blocks

Short area quickness

Better pass rusher than run stopper

Registered 31 pressures and 27 run stops in 2022, third most in Big 10

Defensive Player of the Year in high school

Third Team All-Big 10 2022 & Honorable Mention 2021

Senior Bowl invitee and dominated

Negatives:

Can play the block instead of getting out of it

Below-average instincts

Not a good opposite sideline chaser

Will miss tackles

Tight hips restrict the ability to slide wide

Needs improvement on pass-rush angles

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NflDraftBuzz.com