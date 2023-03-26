Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/26/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns to blame for Lamar Jackson’s contract woes? (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns shook the NFL world a year ago by trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson and then signing him to a $230 million, fully guaranteed, contract. There was much finger-wagging and “tsk, tsking” around the league about the transaction, but the underlying truth was fear among the other owners. If the Browns were going to guarantee the contract of their quarterback, what would happen when our quarterback was up for a new deal?
- Browns attend local pro day where RB prospect impresses (Jared Mueller) - One option for the Cleveland Browns late in this year’s NFL Draft could be local Youngstown State RB Jaleel McLaughlin. Cleveland was reportedly at his pro day where the speedy, slighter framed back was impressive.
- Couple of sad records show the struggles of the Browns: Last decade and versus Steelers (Jared Mueller) - Coming out of the 2020 season, Browns fans finally knew they had the right general manager, head coach and quarterback to lead the team to where the fanbase deserved. Two years later, we know how the story is going.
Cleveland Browns:
- Andrew Berry gives Deshaun Watson the help he needs with latest offseason moves (Beacon Journal) - Offseason championships are nothing new for the Browns. It’s happened so much over the last quarter of a century that some have grown numb from celebrating wins in the spring but lamenting losses in the fall. So it’s an understandable reaction if some may take a certain wait-and-see approach to what general manager Andrew Berry has done over the last two weeks since free agency started. It’s almost commendable.
- Trade for Elijah Moore adds to productive offseason, but significant questions linger (Browns Zone) - The inactivity at receiver was always only temporary. General manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski knew they needed an upgrade at the pivotal position, particularly someone with special speed. Free agency presented qualified candidates, but the class was thin and prices potentially inflated. A trade was a practical alternative for the creative and aggressive Berry.
- Browns new DT Dalvin Tomlinson is a run stopping force who builds PCs, loves anime and can draw (News 5 Cleveland) - The Browns signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson at the start of free agency, and before we see what the new D-Line weapon can bring to the field, it’s good to get to know who he is as a person. In a sit-down welcome interview, Tomlinson shared some of what makes him him.
NFL:
- Mike McGlinchey shares what it’s like being a top NFL free agent (ESPN) - After spending his first five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey became a free agent for the first time March 13. In his own words, McGlinchey told ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner about his experience as one of the NFL’s most coveted free agents.
- N.F.L. Teams Are Bullish on Cornerbacks and Bearish on Running Backs (New York Times) - Recent off-season deals also show that trades are hot, free-agent signings are not, and “bridge quarterback” is one of the greatest jobs ever.
- Chiefs’ Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to ‘step up’ (NFL.com) - Every NFL team is dealing with players leaving to join another club. The Chiefs are trying to fill a void for key departures after the first wave of free agency before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City. Speaking with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opened up about who he expects to have a bigger role after wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman left in free agency.
- Steelers positional analysis: Wide receiver questions loom beyond Diontae Johnson, George Pickens (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - The Steelers’ love affair with drafting wide receivers has been well known for years. On draft day, even when they don’t always seem to need them, they can’t look the other way when a good one is still on the board. Kind of like trying to ignore the last cinnamon roll sitting on a coffee shop counter.
