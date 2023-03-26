Report: Browns ‘shopping’ for more defensive linemen, safety

As we shared earlier Sunday, the number of players added to the Cleveland Browns roster is impressive this offseason. NFL free agency has yielded a haul for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz:

FS Juan Thornhill

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DT Maurice Hurts

DT Trysten Hill

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

LB Matthew Adams

CB A.J. Green

CB Mike Ford

That is just the defenders.

With a roster that is quite full and may not be able to fit the team’s eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, it would seem that GM Andrew Berry would be ready to take a break.

According to a report by Terry Pluto, NFL free agency may not be done for Berry and the Browns as he continues to shop for pieces for Schwartz:

I hear the Browns are shopping for more defensive linemen. Not high priced, but perhaps older veterans whose value has fallen as the free agent market disappears.

Frank Clark, Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram and A’Shawn Robinson are just a couple of the names that could meet that description.

Not only does Pluto mention the defensive line but also that Cleveland might be looking for another safety after adding Thornhill:

They need more safeties. They believe D’Anthony Bell (a superb special teams player) can help. But I hear they are shopping for a moderately priced veteran safety.

It is noted that the Browns are excited about the pairing of Thornhill and Grant Delpit so adding another safety would be about depth behind those two starters.

Berry has done a lot of work to make his new DC happy. He may not be finished.