Browns add depth to OL, sign veteran Ohio native

We are not sure if GM Andrew Berry will ever stop making moves in NFL free agency. Earlier today we covered a report that the Cleveland Browns are looking to continue to add to their defensive line and safety positions after Berry already add 11 new players to the roster and retained six from last year.

Besides running back, the Browns have added or retained a player at every position group on the offense and defense. It looks like the three main cogs in the kicking units, K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez and LS Charley Hughlett could be the lone area untouched this offseason.

Somewhat surprisingly, given the team’s depth at the position, Cleveland isn’t done adding to their offensive line. According to a report on Sunday, OL Wes Martin will be joining the team:

Free agent guard Wes Martin is expected to sign with the #Browns later this week, per source. Four-year NFL veteran and Ohio native played for Washington last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 26, 2023

Wes Martin is from West Milton. (Try saying that four times fast!)

Martin has played in 38 games including 11 starts during his four years in the NFL. Three of those years were spent with the Washington Commanders including last season where he was active for six games but only played one offensive snap along with 18 on special teams.

For his career, Martin has played 760 offensive snaps and 128 on special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, 442 of those snaps have come at left guard with 292 on the right side. He’s also been the team’s extra tackle for 25 snaps.

PFF has not graded Martin out well with his highest grade (besides last year’s one snap) being 51.7.

With OL Hjalte Froholdt signing with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, Cleveland is in need of some added bodies up front. Perhaps OL coach Bill Callahan can work wonders on Martin as he did with Ethan Pocic.

For now, Berry continues to just add to the number of new players coming to Berea this offseason.