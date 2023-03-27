Daily Dawg Chow 3/27: Browns add Wes Martin, may be adding more linemen

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns add depth to OL, sign veteran Ohio native (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency continues with Wes Martin reportedly joining the Browns
- Browns NFL free agency was about ‘specific roles’ (Jared Mueller) “Two new coordinators, 11 new players and six players retained from last season and yet somehow the Cleveland Browns did not have a “splashy” offseason.”
- Report: Browns ‘shopping’ for more defensive linemen, safety (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has remade the Browns defense, more might be coming
- Draft INSIGHT: EDGE rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore solves the Browns pass-rush issue (Barry Shuck) Round 3: Is the defensive line completed? Or in need of some young hustle?
- Browns offseason moves: Who is in, out in a wild start to NFL free agency (Jared Mueller) GM Andrew Berry has been busy this NFL offseason with lots of moves
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns GM Andrew Berry Reveals Interesting Tidbit About WR Elijah Moore (Sports Illustrated) “It was Moore’s upside and position versus rut that was noted to make Moore an attractive piece to the puzzle. Moore can play in the slot or outside in the Browns’ offense.”
- 5 takeaways from Andrew Berry at NFL Annual Meetings (clevelandbrowns.com) “Berry covered all those moves and more on Day 1 of the NFL Annual Meetings, where owners, general managers, coaches and other team executives gathered to talk about the state of the league.”
- Cleveland Browns Film Room: Analyzing The Upside Flashes Of Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst (Orange And Brown Report) “PFF awarded the Browns the third-best signing of the day when they inked defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year deal worth $19 million ($6.33 million per year), $12.5 million guaranteed.”
- 4 nickel cornerback options for the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft (Browns Wire) “General manager Andrew Berry loves players with versatility, and this class has a lot of slot players that also play deep safety as well as an outside corner.”
- Will JOK bounce back in year 3? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks at the Browns’ 3rd year linebacker and his prospects in 2023
