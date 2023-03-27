Browns mock free agency: Finding DL, safety help after 2 weeks of moves

The Cleveland Browns haven’t made any huge moves this offseason. Instead of making a splash, the Browns have made a ton of ripples. The biggest contract they gave out was to DT Dalvin Tomlinson. Perhaps the best player they’ve added was FS Juan Thornhill while the biggest headline was the trade for WR Elijah Moore which only cost them a 32-pick drop in the NFL draft.

NFL free agency, as a whole, has been a lot less exciting than expected. The holdup on an Aaron Rodgers trade, Lamar Jackson’s franchise tender and the quarterback talent at the top of the draft seem to be the primary reasons.

Despite the Browns adding or retaining almost 20 players two weeks into free agency, we had a report/rumor that the team is still looking to add more to the defensive line and a safety. Based on that report, we bring you another mock free agency for Cleveland. Of note, our mock free agency prior to the start of the league year hit on three of the team’s top moves:

Tomlinson

Thornhill

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

That mock had WR Trent Sherfield, who is off the market, and DT A’Shawn Robinson who is still available.

Now, based on the report that the team is looking for defensive linemen and a safety, here is another mock free agency:

Defensive Tackle

The Browns have added a few players on the inside but could be looking for one more interior defender to compete with a few of the youngsters. There are some interesting names still left on the market:

Poona Ford

Matt Ioannidis

Calais Campbell

Armon Watts

Quinton Jefferson

Akiem Hicks

A’Shawn Robinson

Al Woods

While signing Campbell away from Baltimore would be exciting, he may not have enough left and may want a guaranteed roster spot. Similar with Hicks while Ford should get a better contract than Cleveland will likely give out.

Browns Sign - DT Matt Ioannidis

Defensive End

Cleveland seems happy with Alex Wright as their developmental strong defensive end but need another speedy pass rusher to go along with Okoronkwo. Not surprisingly, that list is pretty limited at this point:

Leonard Floyd

Markus Golden

Kyle Van Noy

Yannick Ngakoue

Frank Clark

Jihad Ward

Melvin Ingram

Justin Houston

Robert Quinn

Clark has been an exciting name with his ties to the area while players like Floyd, Van Noy and Ngakoue get a lot of attention. Quinn failed as a trade acquisition in Philadelphia last year but could be had cheaply. Instead, we have the team adding a veteran who had six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits last year while playing less than 50% of Miami’s snaps.

Browns Sign- DE Melvin Ingram

Safety

Another position where adding a player makes sense. Cleveland released John Johnson III, brought in Thornhill and have Ronnie Harrison still out there in free agency. Grant Delpit joins Thornhill as the team’s starters with D’Anthony Bell the primary backup at strong safety. A variety of safeties over 30 lead the list of those still available:

Duron Harmon

Adrian Amos

Rodney McLeod

Lamarcus Joyner

Taylor Rapp

Jonathan Owens

Keanu Neal

With Bell backing up Delpit, finding a player that can play free safety is important. Our choice played 94% of his team’s defensive snaps last year including 768 snaps at free safety.

Browns Sign - FS Kareem Jackson