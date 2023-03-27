Browns current roster ranked higher than most would expect

NFL free agency has been active for the Cleveland Browns despite not making splashy moves. Instead, GM Andrew Berry has added a wide variety of players that will start, add to depth or compete for a roster spot.

Trying to figure out who the team’s 53-man roster would be today is slightly difficult. Then you add in the Browns eight draft selections in the 2023 NFL draft and you can see a very full roster with a lot of competition.

Cleveland fans are used to “winning the offseason” but quite often that has been due to huge moves and big contracts. This offseason has been a little different.

We get a look at how the team’s overall roster, not just additions in free agency, looks as Mike Clay breaks down all 32 teams using a weighted system that values certain positions, like quarterback at 28%, much higher than others (like running back at 3%):

Here is the complete first run of 2023 NFL Unit Grades!



Each of the 10 units are ranked 1-32 based on current rosters (assuming Rodgers on NYJ for now) and weighted based on positional importance pic.twitter.com/tphWfvU1x7 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 24, 2023

A lot of information to break down here. On offense, running backs and tight ends are given very little value but, compared to the other teams, it is surprising to see the Browns at 2.5 and 2.6. Despite the addition of Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland’s wide receivers have the third worse score on the team behind interior defensive line and safeties.

As we turn over to the defense, we see that the percentages are much more balanced with linebacker the least valuable position on that side of the ball at 6.5%. Despite adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill, the Browns still have a bad set of defensive tackles and, despite adding Juan Thornhill, are still rated poorly at safety.

Despite a lot of those negatives, Cleveland’s great offensive line, very good corners, Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson give the Browns the ninth-best roster in the league and second-best in the AFC North.

As we have shared, these type of rankings doesn’t matter unless the team can put it together on the field. Berry, based on national opinion, has done his job well. Once HC Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff get a chance with the players on the field, then it is their job to make the promise of the roster become reality.

Are you surprised Cleveland is ranked 9th? Does anything else about the rankings stand out to you?