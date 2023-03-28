Daily Dawg Chow 3/28: Lamar says goodbye to Ravens, Browns implicated

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- AFC North update: Lamar Jackson addresses his future, requests trade (Jared Mueller) Browns decision to give Deshaun Watson a huge deal has been linked to Jackson’s stalemate
- Browns current roster ranked higher than most would expect (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been busy for the Browns but they’ve earned a high grade
- Browns mock free agency: Finding DL, safety help after 2 weeks of moves (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been busy but it seems like the Browns are not done
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Jared Mueller, Anthony Joki, and Thomas Moore) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Lamar Jackson Fuels Tensions With a Trade Demand (Wall Street Journal) “Deshaun Watson’s groundbreaking deal with the Cleveland Browns last year, worth a guaranteed $230 million over five years, set the table for other valuable players to push for similar structures in a sport where fully guaranteed contracts are rare. “
- Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson delights Cleveland Browns fans with trade request (Akron Beacon Journal) “It comes in knowing that Lamar Jackson wants out of Baltimore. He’s wanted out since March 2, apparently.”
- Browns Insider Comments On The Lamar Jackson Situation (Browns Nation) “They’re in DENIAL”
- How Deshaun Watson’s contract led to Lamar Jackson’s trade request that rocked the AFC coaches breakfast in Arizona (cleveland.com) “ Lamar Jackson packed a wallop with his trade request on Monday morning, dropping it on Twitter just as Ravens coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the AFC coaches plopped down at their tables for the annual breakfast with reporters here at the posh Arizona Biltmore resort.”
- Lamar Jackson demands trade out of Baltimore (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses Lamar Jackson’s major announcement on Monday
