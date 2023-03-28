DBN Community Mock Draft: More Sign-Ups Needed ASAP!

We need more people to volunteer for our 2023 DBN Community Mock Draft! Only 11 people have signed up so far, so there are 22 picks remaining that need to be filled. Follow the instructions below to sign up. Also, if you already signed up for one pick, you are now welcome to fill out the form a second time to do a second pick.

How to Sign Up

You must be a Browns fan to sign up.

Do not sign up unless you know you will be able to reply via email whenever you are “on the clock” within 12 hours of receiving the email, and preferably ASAP.

To sign up, leave a comment below with the team (and pick #) you are claiming.

(and pick #) you are claiming. After leaving a comment, you must immediately fill out the form below.

fill out the form below. Here is a list of the 2023 NFL Draft order for your reference.

NOTE: After pick #31 in the first round, we will “jump” to the Browns’ third-round picks.

On the Clock Requirements