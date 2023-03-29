Daily Dawg Chow 3/29: Haslams stand by Watson contract and stadium renovations

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL adopts resolution to only have one cutdown date, and the Browns supported it (Chris Pokorny) Rosters will go from 90 to 53 players.
- Haslams ‘committed’ to renovating FirstEnergy Stadium (Thomas Moore) Cleveland owners claim they want to be practical about the future of the stadium. And it is time to forget about a dome.
- Browns target DE with potential in ESPN mock (Thomas Moore) Louisville’s YaYa Diaby could be a name to watch in the third round for Cleveland
- Meet the Browns’ Marquise Goodwin: Olympian, star receiver, sprinter, tragedy-stricken father (Barry Shuck) NFL free agency: Browns newest roster member opens up about losing a newborn
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Odell Beckham Jr. embraced Kevin Stefanski at the NFL owners meetings but Browns not pursuing him, source says (cleveland.com) “The Browns have maintained a great relationship with Beckham since his controversial departure in 2021, and he was on their radar as the league year opened.”
- Browns Legend Says There Is A Common Belief About Kevin Stefanski Next Season (Browns Nation) “That first season saw him go 11-5 with a playoff win before going home against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, but fans were quite encouraged about the future.”
- Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal was in team’s ‘best interest’ (nfl.com) “It’s a deal that fellow owners have openly balked at since it went down. It’s also a deal that reportedly helped widen the chasm between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately leading to the quarterback’s trade request.”
- Cleveland Browns at Interesting Odds When it Comes to Winning AFC North in 2023 (Sports Illustrated) “With free agency to cornice on and the draft still to happen, these odds will shift some. But it looks like bettors believe that the Browns are going to compete for the division.”
- Reacting to hot takes about DeShaun Watson (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses some concerns specifically with respect to the contract for the Browns’ quarterback
