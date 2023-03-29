Report: Browns to host BGSU star defensive lineman on “Top 30” visit

NFL draft season is upon us for 2023 but for fans of the Cleveland Browns that excitement is dulled a bit. Due to trades, the Browns won’t be selecting until pick #74, barring a trade, in the third round on day two of this year’s draft.

Thankfully, Cleveland has made a ton of moves to fortify their team this offseason. The front office is also squarely behind QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore, the two players they traded for that moved them out of the first round and down from the second round to the third.

Despite those moves, the Browns are still in position to get talented players. This year’s draft is deep on the defensive line and at the receiver position. One of the players that could be of interest to the team and available when they select is BGSU’s DL Karl Brooks. According to a report, Brooks is scheduled to visit Berea as a “Top 30” visit:

The Browns don’t announce their pre-draft visitors, but The Athletic has confirmed that Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks is one of them.

A visit only means the team wants to gather more information on Brooks for if they draft him or when they play against him in the future.

Brooks is a unique player whose build (6’3”, 300 pounds) points to a 3-technique defensive tackle but there is thought that he could slide outside at times as a 5-technique defensive end. There is concern that his production (18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles) is more a product of the lesser talent he faced in the MAC.

If the BGSU star is drafted in the middle rounds, his versatility could be helpful for teams. His performance at the Senior Bowl was impressive but not enough to get an invitation to the NFL combine. We will find out in the draft if that was a mistake or a sign of how teams view Brooks’ future in the NFL.