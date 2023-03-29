2023 Browns DBN Big Board, Vote for Slots 1-5

It’s time to kick off the first round of voting for the 2023 Browns’ DBN Big Board! Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

Compiling the Big Board: 1-5 Slots

Treat this like a realistic scenario if you were in the Browns draft room, looking at your big board that aligns with the Browns. You should vote as if the Browns have the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, even though they don’t have a first or second round pick. Essentially, you are playing devil’s advocate in the event that Cleveland somehow ended back up the board. I excluded quarterbacks from the list, though, because then it becomes a weird exercise of trying to figure out where to rank a top QB prospect when you already have the top-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The list of 25 players in the poll is taken from PFF’s NFL Draft Guide. If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Voting for the first round will be open for a couple of days.

Please vote only once.