Daily Dawg Chow 3/3: Browns viewed as attractive while Ravens implode

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Ravens a mess: Current, former players speak out about organization’s significant failures (Jared Mueller) Interesting to see an AFC North stalwart be publicly shamed like this
- 2023 Free Agency Frenzy: 3 centers the Browns could surely use (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) One of the huge holes on this offense needs to be filled
- Kei’Trel Clark is the slot cornerback that Browns fans will love (Jared Mueller) Louisville corner has good tape and the right attitude in this year’s NFL draft
- Safety Ji’Ayir Brown loves rushing the passer, can play single high safety too (Jared Mueller) Brown joked he watched Von Miller highlights last year
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents (Browns Wire) “Veterans, either free agents or potential trade targets, are excited about playing with Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and are impressed by the addition of Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone.”
- Best Wide Receivers That Fit And Could Be Available For The Browns - NFL Draft, Free Agency and Trade Block (Orange And Brown Report) “There are still hopes that Bell will take a step forward, but the Browns are missing a speed element at the position that changes how their opponents have to defend them.”
- 3 Players the Cleveland Browns are watching in Indy (Dawg Pound Daily) “Even though Berry estimated that the combine only accounts for about five percent of a prospect’s overall grade, it’s still essential to ensure everyone is healthy and get to know a player a bit better in the interviews.”
- Why Kevin Stefanski calling plays again is the right move, and other Browns takes from the NFL combine (cleveland.com) “The offense will have a new look with Watson at the helm in 2023, and Stefanski has prepared hard to tailor the scheme to his dual-threat ability and exceptional arm talent. He has no limits on the possibilities like he did with Baker Mayfield, and there’s nothing Watson can’t do.”
- Do the Browns have the best NFLPA grade in the AFC North? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores the grades of all the AFC North teams from he recent NFLPA survey, with some surprising results
Around the NFL:
- Lamar Jackson negotiation seems to be getting worse for Ravens (Yahoo) “I would say a lot of people would say the same thing; it’s a challenging position to evaluate in different ways. If I had an answer, that means I would probably have some better receivers, I guess. We keep trying.”
- Ravens Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman Calls Out Baltimore’s GM During NFL Combine Week (Sports Illustrated) “How bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7,” Bateman tweeted. “Keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason.”
- Ravens drama extending beyond Lamar Jackson contract saga (Baltimore Positive) “There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing I would say, but it’s not for lack of effort. We believe in what we do. We believe in our scouting. We believe in the system that we have – the scouting system that we have. It’s one of those anomalies that I really can’t explain other than to say we’re not going to stop trying.”
- Former, Current Ravens Players Condemn Team’s Strength Staff (KGET) “I was def a victim of the strength coaches,” he tweeted. “Two Labrums and multiple pec strains.”
- Outlier or trend? As QB Lamar Jackson seeks new deal with Ravens, guaranteed money remains a question. (Lancaster Online) “By signing the agreement, the Browns threw a wrench into the market for the league’s elite quarterbacks.”
Loading comments...