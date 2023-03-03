‘Die-hard Browns fan’ WR Tyler Scott would love to be drafted by Cleveland

One of the hardest things for Cleveland Browns fans during the Super Bowl was watching TE Travis Kelce, a passionate Cleveland sports fan, be great once again in the Super Bowl. Kelce has represented the Cleveland area quite well including often showing up to things in Cleveland Indians/Guardians gear.

What could have been if his hometown team had drafted him?

The Browns could have a chance this year to not make the mistake of passing on a local star pass catcher. While we wait to find out if Cincinnati Bearcats WR Tyler Scott does well in his NFL combine events, his film shows a player that is electric with the ball in his hands. As you can tell from this video, Scott would love to do so while wearing orange and brown:

With RB Kareem Hunt (likely) and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer (already) gone, Cleveland will have lost two of their biggest local connections. Adding Scott could help rectify that.

Draft Scott wouldn’t just be about his local ties. Scott was a Junior Olympic sprinter and is an explosive athlete. He doesn’t have the biggest frame but he makes some huge plays including 10 touchdown receptions of over 30 yards. The Draft Network has him valued as a second-round selection at this time but a great combine or pro day could help push him too high for the Browns to pounce.

In three years at Cincinnati, Scott had 87 receptions for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Despite the limited success of players that were fast at the 40-yard dash, Scott should also show well in the agility and explosion drills that help him get separation and make plays in the open field.

Bringing home a “die-hard Browns fan” that can make big explosive plays could be a huge boon for Cleveland’s offense and the fanbase in 2023 and beyond.