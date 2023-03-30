Draft INSIGHT: OT Andrew Vorhees

While the Cleveland Browns need quality depth at both offensive tackle spots, who is currently on the roster when either RT Jack Conklin or LT Jedrick Wills goes down with yet another injury?

James Hudson has filled in for both men at various stages, but has struggled. Joe Haeg is a seasoned veteran who found IR last year and just turned 30. Then there is Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. who went undrafted in 2020 and has found the practice squad of three NFL clubs his home. He signed a reserve/futures deal in January.

And that is it. No more Chris Hubbard. Michael Dunn and Blake Hance have moved on. To be frank, the Browns are in a bad spot if -and when – Conklin and Wills go down.

It is a clean ACL tear for Andrew Vorhees, source said. He then did the most reps in the Combine this morning... after the injury. https://t.co/nQK52U7cda — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

The answer is to take a solid candidate to groom. Vorhees was very durable while at USC until his ACL tear at the Combine. Before that, he had played in 55 games with 48 of those as the starter. With versatility as his crown, he started 25 games at right guard, 19 at left guard, and four at left tackle. Exactly what the Browns look for along the offensive line.

OT Andrew Vorhees

Draft projection: late Round 3

Browns pick: #99 (their second pick in Round 3)

Specifics:

College: USC

Height: 6’-6”

Weight: 325 pounds

40-time: 5.12

Career starts: 48

Positives:

Non-stop motor

Versatility can play guard or tackle

Durable

Very strong, did 38 reps at Combine after his ACL tear

Wide frame with functional lower body control

Has played inside and outside, right and left

Competitive toughness

One of the best linemen in draft class

2022 Morris Trophy winner (Pac 12 best O-Lineman)

2022 First Team All-American

2022 First Team All-Pac 12

Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Tore his ACL at Combine, injury dropped him a round

Delay his rookie year until November

Occasionally struggle with hand placement

Rotational player at first, will need some grooming

Can be grabby

Learn to allow his knees to straighten and hips rise

Not a mauler

Expert Draft Site Analysis

BigBlueView.com

USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees has a great blend of size, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to play the position at the NFL level. carries his size well with excellent play strength as well as short-area quickness, agility, and long speed. Vorhees has experience at multiple positions, with the majority of his starts coming at right guard, as well as starting at left guard in 2022, and a pair of starts at left tackle. USC asked Vorhees to execute a wide variety of schemes and techniques. He is able to execute inside and outside zone blocks. His injury was considered a “clean tear” which should heal sooner.