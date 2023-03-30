Daily Dawg Chow 3/30: Sign up for the DBN Mock Draft before it’s too late

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- DBN Community Mock Draft: More Sign-Ups Needed ASAP! (Chris Pokorny) We still need several spots filled.
- NFL draft: Positions Browns Andrew Berry has valued based on top 100 picks (Jared Mueller) Berry has drafted very few offensive players with high draft picks
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board, Vote for Slots 1-5 (Chris Pokorny) Which players belong at the top of the Cleveland Browns’ draft board this year?
- Report: Browns to host BGSU star defensive lineman on “Top 30” visit (Jared Mueller) Karl Brooks of BGSU could find his name called on Day 2 of the NFL draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Make A Key LB Signing Official Today (Browns Nation) “According to the Browns, linebacker Anthony Walker has officially signed his new contract.”
- Cleveland Browns owners say FirstEnergy Stadium will undergo renovation (WOIO) “I think there has been a right sizing of plans relative to financing,” he said. “Cash is the driver, and a new stadium to replace this one was just going to be too expensive.”
- Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry ‘very excited’ to see Deshaun Watson continue growth in offense (clevelandbrowns.com) “Moore and Goodwin will instantly become two of the fastest receivers on the roster, and Akins’ familiarity with Watson should help him adjust quickly into the offense — although Berry said that wasn’t the reason they signed him.”
- Around the North: Ravens unsuccessfully tried to sign Baker Mayfield (Browns Wire) “The Ravens are in a state of turmoil right now not knowing who their starting quarterback will be in 2023 and want competition for Tyler Huntley.”
- Browns Fans need to keep an eye on this (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses real concerns which could derail success in 2023
