Travis Kelce can’t identify Browns Kevin Stefanski ‘No way that guy coaches in the NFL’

One of the things that comes out of the NFL owners meeting in the spring is the photograph of head coaches. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid always wears his Hawaiian shirt and many struggle to identify who certain coaches are. This year’s photo included New York Giants Brian Daboll with a sunburnt head that looks very painful.

Much like many fans do, brothers Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis Kelce (Chiefs) did the “name the coaches” exercise on their video podcast. Travis quickly noted he was bad with names but would try to identify which team they coached.

As a Cleveland native and former Cincinnati Bearcats player, one would think that Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals would be the ones Travis would get for sure.

Travis failed to guess the Bengals coach correctly until helped by Jason and, then, around the 1:45 mark of the below video, Jason says “There is no way that guy coaches in the NFL” about Stefanski:

Travis Kelce tying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today



If you ask Stefanski, he’s probably just fine with not being a recognizable face. While he won coach of the year in 2020, recognition comes from winning (or some unique physical trait). The Browns haven’t won enough and Stefanski doesn’t have a unique enough look, even for a passionate Cleveland (outside of the Browns) fan like Travis Kelce.

