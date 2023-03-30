NFL rule changes include players now being able to wear No. 0, and tripping penalties being personal fouls

A few days ago, we wrote an article talking about the resolutions that were passed at the NFL Annual League Meeting, including there only being one cutdown date now. There were also some rule changes that passed, though.

None of them appear to be major rule changes that will change the face of the game. The proposal that could have changed the game -- involving doing a fourth down play in lieu of an onside kick -- did not pass. Here is what the owners did approve:

NFL Rule Changes for 2023

1. "0" can now be used as a jersey number, except by linemen. In addition, kickers and punters have expanded access to numbers 0-49 and 90-99. Browns CB Greg Newsome already teased the thought of switching jersey numbers:

This is what it looks like https://t.co/B8qpHOFWGN pic.twitter.com/y2dkvcnZSb — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) March 28, 2023

2. Unless another rule permits otherwise, a reversal on an instant replay will now revert the play clock to 40 seconds instead of just 25 seconds. If a 10-second runoff is needed (inside of two minutes) due to a replay reversal, then the play clock will be set to 30 seconds.

3. The "replay official" may now initiate a review on fourth down attempts if there was a question as to whether they reached the line to gain.

4. A "launch" into a defenseless player used to be penalized if they left both feet on the launch. Now, the language was expanded to include only one foot having left the ground on the launch.

5. Tripping penalties used to be 10 yards. Now, they are 15 yard personal fouls.

6. You can't hand the ball to an ineligible receiver on a handoff, otherwise it's a loss of down and a 5 yard penalty.

7. Kicking or punting the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, or twice in one play, used to just be a 10 yard penalty. Now, it's a loss of down and a 5 yard penalty.

8. There is some language that tries to prevent an offense from benefiting from their own foul to end the half. For example, if the offense commits a personal foul during the final play, and then after the play, the defense commits a dead ball personal foul, the half will end -- there will not be an untimed down.

9. Language on improper use of the helmet during a tackle/hit was expanded.

Here are the three Bylaws that were passed:

NFL Bylaw Changes for 2023

1. For players waived on Friday or Saturday of the last week of the regular season, those players can now be claimed on Monday.

2. For cases when multiple teams tried claiming a player and there is a tie in waiver claim priority, Strength of Victory as the second tiebreaker.

3. More language was inserted to clarify how many new players vs. practice squad players that postseason teams can add to their roster during the playoffs, as well as the timing of such moves.