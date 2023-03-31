Daily Dawg Chow 3/31: Sign up for the DBN Mock Draft and Haslam wants playoffs this year

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- DBN Community Mock Draft: More Sign-Ups Needed ASAP! (Chris Pokorny) Teams remaining: Arizona, Indy, Raiders, Falcons, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Seahawks, Vikings, Cowboys, Bengals, Saints, Eagles & Chiefs
- NFL rule changes include players now being able to wear No. 0, and tripping penalties being personal fouls (Chris Pokorny) What else has changed? We break it down.
- Browns 2023 Offseason: Getting rid of the weak links (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been active for Cleveland and has resulted in the removal of weak links
- Travis Kelce can’t identify Browns Kevin Stefanski ‘No way that guy coaches in the NFL’ (Jared Mueller) Cleveland native struggles to identify multiple coaches including Browns Stefanski
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Primed to Supplement Nick Chubb Now, Plan for Future at Running Back (Sports Illustrated) “As it stands, Chubb will be due $16.2 million in 2024 and will be among a number of roster major decisions the Browns will have to make.”
- Browns: Jimmy Haslam expects playoffs in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “I don’t want to say that, but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs, but I’m not going to say if we don’t make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that’ll be the headline tomorrow, OK? Listen, the AFC is tough. You all been around, our division is tough.”
- Browns Insider Says He Is Hearing 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson (Browns Nation) “While he was undeniably one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, the timing was somewhat bad, at least from a PR standpoint.”
- Browns’ banner free agency could set up big 2023 (ESPN) “But quietly, the Browns have had a banner free agency, addressing every one of their glaring needs on either side of the ball. As a result, Cleveland is positioned to challenge for a playoff spot and potentially more in 2023.”
- Why Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is such an underrated signing by the Browns (cleveland.com) “The 27-year-old was the first player to agree to terms with the Browns, on a three-year deal worth $19 million. He’s coming off his best season to date with the Texans, where he totaled career highs in tackles (44), pressures (36), hurries (25), and sacks (five).”
Loading comments...