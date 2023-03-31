Weekly Browns Mock Draft: Trade-up edition

The Cleveland Browns are not currently scheduled to make a selection until the 74th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While GM Andrew Berry did trade a pick to acquire Elijah Moore, he also received that 74th pick in return to keep the team’s total at eight selections in this year’s draft.

Most likely, the Browns roster doesn’t have eight spots available to it. Instead, it is expected that Berry is likely to trade a ‘23 selection for one in the following draft. Cleveland could also move up in this year’s draft for a player that they like that is falling a bit.

Berry did that two years ago in a move-up to draft LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. In this week’s Browns mock draft, we have them doing it once again to catch a talented defender.

Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator was used for this week’s version.

Mock Trade

Cleveland trades with the Chicago Bears, who are still rebuilding their roster, to acquire pick #53. The Browns give up three selections in this year’s draft: 74, 126 and 229. That is considered more than enough value in the Fitzgerald-Spielberger Chart.

Second Round

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC Trojans - An impressive player that really broke out last year with the Trojans, Tuipulotu would give Cleveland a versatile piece to make things easier on Myles Garrett while creating a solid rotation at edge.

Third Round

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Cyclones - While the Browns wide receiver group has added talent, Berry is almost always willing to double up in free agency and the draft. Hutchinson, at 6’3”, provides a long-term player that could replace Amari Cooper as the veteran gets older and too expensive. Adding more size, who also can run good routes, will give Cleveland’s offense a ton of options.

Fourth Round

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State Cougars - Linebacker, outside of JOK, is an area where the Browns don’t seem to have a long-term solution. Enter Henley. While not the prototypical ‘backer, Henley plays with a style that will fit with Jim Schwartz perfectly.

Fifth Round

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State Seminoles - Highly unlikely that Robinson falls this far but we nabbed him anyway. Robinson has value as a strong safety that is able to do a variety of things in coverage and against the run. Cleveland needs at least one more safety on the roster.

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville Cardinals - You’ve seen his name here many times, Clark is exactly what the Browns need as a slot cornerback that plays with the kind of attitude needed at the position.

Sixth Round

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State Wildcats - Another name you have seen multiple times at this point, Vaughn won’t be drafted high due to his stature but plays much bigger than his size. He is very good in the passing game and knows how to find creases to make plays as a running back.

This week’s mock draft might be my favorite, overall, as I include Moore in the tabulation. If Berry can pull these moves off, Cleveland’s roster would be set for this year and many to come.