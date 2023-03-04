Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/4/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns offense will see significant changes in 2023 (Jared Mueller) - When Deshaun Watson took over for Jacoby Brissett, the hope was that he could unlock that next level for the offense and cover up for some of the defense’s weaknesses. We all saw how that turned out with Watson struggling to regain his form and a disjointed offense overall. According to Albert Breer, that offense is set for a big change in 2023.
- Trading Nick Chubb, as suggested, doesn’t make this year (Jared Mueller) - Predicting “bold moves” during an NFL offseason often seems pointless until even “bolder” moves happen that no one could have expected.
- ‘Die-hard Browns fan’ WR Tyler Scott would love to be drafted by Cleveland (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns could have a chance this year to not make the mistake of passing on a local star pass catcher. While we wait to find out if Cincinnati Bearcats WR Tyler Scott does well in his NFL combine events, his film shows a player that is electric with the ball in his hands. As you can tell from this video, Scott would love to do so while wearing orange and brown.
- Top combine speed has rarely led to NFL success for receivers (Jared Mueller) - Adding speed at the receiver position is always a goal for the Cleveland Browns and pretty much every other team in the NFL. That statement is overly simplified because speed is a trait but is rarely as important as the ability to catch, separate (quickness a bigger factor here) and nuanced route running.
- Chiefs DT mentioned as Browns free agent option (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns need to do whatever it takes to improve the defensive line for the 2023 NFL season. The Browns were an abject disaster up the middle and are losing, most likely, Jadeveon Clowney as their other starting defensive end. A new name has popped up on the radar for the Browns at defensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs Khalen Saunders.
Cleveland Browns:
- New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz making impact on Browns’ offseason decisions (Beacon Journal) - Kevin Stefanski’s office is the one that matters the most among all the coaches within the Browns facility. A lot, though, can be inferred by whose offices sit closest to the head coach’s. Stefanski made it a point from the time he was first hired that offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s office was located right next to his own. A similar decision was made in January when he hired Jim Schwartz to be his new defensive coordinator.
- What would receivers Corey Davis and Robert Woods bring to the Browns? (cleveland.com) - The search for additional offensive weapons continues during the Browns’ offseason. Within the pool of free agents, or players nearing the end of their contracts, are wide receivers Corey Davis and Robert Woods. But why should either player be considered by the Browns? Here’s why.
- Catherine Raîche enjoying ‘year of firsts,’ serving as ‘rock star’ assistant GM and VP of football ops (clevelandbrowns.com) - After becoming a mother while transitioning to a new role that made her the highest-ranked female team personnel executive in NFL history with the Browns, Raîche has found a balance in life.
- Haslams obviously don’t know the meaning of loyalty (Browns Zone) - The Browns have announced they are raising their season ticket prices, but if you’re a Browns season ticket holder, don’t be discouraged. Because when you write that check to the Browns, it also, in a roundabout way, makes you part-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Congratulations!
- Haslams returning to Pittsburgh ways with purchase into NBA’s Bucks (The Athletic) - When Dee and Jimmy Haslam walked into Pittsburgh’s Rooney Sports Complex for the first time as minority owners in 2007, the Steelers had Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at the most important positions. The Steelers had structure and stability. They had a history of winning. The Haslams arrived just in time for a Super Bowl parade. Jimmy acknowledged to me last year at the NFL owners meetings it all came so easy back then.
NFL:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he’s 100% but skipping 40-yard dash (ESPN) - Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he is fully healed from the hamstring injury that kept him out for most of last season, and he intends to participate in all drills at the NFL scouting combine except for the 40-yard dash.
- Bryce Young and the QB size dilemma (The Ringer) - The Alabama passer is one of the smallest QB prospects to be pegged as a first-round pick. To succeed in the NFL, he’ll need to be an outlier among outliers.
- Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: ‘I want to be the greatest of all time’ (NFL.com) - If confidence is your thing, then have we got a quarterback for you. Kentucky’s Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and — in under 15 minutes — presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year’s class.
- NFL Media bracing for major cost cuts (NY Post) - NFL Media is preparing for cutdown day. Several sources told The Post that the league’s media division, which includes NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, NFL Films and NFL.com, is in the midst of a strategic review that will result in major cost cuts. These cuts will likely include jobs being lost.
Loading comments...