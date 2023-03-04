Perseverance pays off for Georgia’s RB Kenny McIntosh

In the age of the transfer portal, NIL and impatience, Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh went against the grain. As he prepares for the NFL draft by participating in the NFL combine, the former four-star recruit doesn’t regret his decision.

The brother of New York Giants DL R.J. McIntosh, the younger McIntosh visited Georgia early in November of 2018 and quickly committed to the school. A month later, he signed his letter of intent to join the Bulldogs in 2019 despite visiting the school his brother went to, Miami of Florida.

A talented player, McIntosh combined for just 130 carries and 33 receptions in his first three seasons in Athens as D’Andre Swift and Zamir White carried the load for the team.

Given the transfer portal availability, McIntosh bucked the trend to move on and find more playing time. Speaking at the combine, he made it clear that wasn’t an option for him:

McIntosh had no thought of transferring despite not getting many reps his first three years pic.twitter.com/Bde6UFA3pD — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 4, 2023

In 2022, as a part of another Georgia championship, McIntosh had 149 carries for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns. What really showed out was his ability in the pass game where he had 43 receptions for 505 yards, an 11.7 yard per reception average, coming out of the backfield.

His versatility will make him a strong asset for any team even if he may not be an every-down back. ESPN has him ranked as their 126th player in the draft while The Draft Network has the running back with a third-round value.

For the Cleveland Browns, McIntosh would be a great addition to support Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. While Ford may be able to fit as the team’s third-down back, adding another option would be helpful to keep the top backs fresh.

McIntosh’s perseverance paid off with two straight national championships and a solid season to prove his value at the NFL level. Pending his workout numbers, one year of production and staying loyal to the team he committed to back in 2018 could lead to McIntosh becoming a day two selection. A good role model that good things can still come to those who wait.