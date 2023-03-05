Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: TE Pharaoh Brown

The Browns have two backup tight ends set to hit free agency. Let’s start with talking about TE Pharaoh Brown.

How and When He Joined the Browns: This was Brown’s second stint with Cleveland. He was with the team from 2018-2019 and then during the 2020 offseason, before signing with the Houston Texans. Last October, the Texans waived him, and Cleveland signed him to be their third tight end after their original third tight end, Jesse James, was placed on injured reserve.

Productivity Level Last Season: Brown played in 13 games with Cleveland, logging 5 starts. He caught 5 passes for 45 yards, and was mostly a blocking tight end. Prior to Cleveland in 2022, he also played 3 games with the Texans, catching 7 passes for 72 yards.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: I feel like I didn’t know or remember this, but Brown was also born in Cleveland, OH, so I’m sure he wouldn’t mind staying with the club. Cleveland seems likely to stick with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their top two receiving tight ends, and you usually want that third guy to be a blocking tight end. If Cleveland doesn’t want to worry about addressing another need, they can just re-sign Brown.

What the Browns Should Do: I think the Browns will want to find an upgrade in the blocking department if possible, whether that be via free agency or the draft. I’d let Brown hit the open market and if a few weeks go by without the third tight end role being filled, they can re-sign him.

Let us know below whether or not the team should try to re-sign TE Pharaoh Brown.