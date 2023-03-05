Dennard Wilson, Browns DC candidate, now a free-agent coach

The Cleveland Browns interviewed or attempted to interview a very impressive group of candidates for their defensive coordinator position after firing Joe Woods:

Jim Schwartz got the job

Brian Flores got the DC job with the Minnesota Vikings

Jerod Mayo got a raise and is in place to replace Bill Belichick as head coach in New England

Sean Desai landed the Philadelphia Eagles DC job

Dennard Wilson was pushed by Eagles players to get the position Desai got

The Browns announced new members and changes to their staff just before the start of the NFL combine which included Brandon Lynch taking over as cornerbacks coach and Ephraim Banda being brought in to coach safeties.

Prior to that announcement, I shared that Wilson could be a candidate to join Cleveland’s staff if he didn’t get the Philadelphia job:

Keep an eye out for Dennard Wilson, who interviewed for the Browns DC position, joining Schwartz’s staff as DB coach.



Could be after the combine, if at all — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 27, 2023

While “DB coach” may not be accurate, it is now possible for Wilson to join the Browns staff as he and the Eagles have agreed to part ways after the team hired Desai instead of their own coach:

After being a finalist for the #Eagles DC job that went to Sean Desai, Philly defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach Dennard Wilson and the team are mutually parting ways, sources say. This is often the outcome when an in-house candidate is passed over for a promotion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023

With players like Darius Slay pounding the drum for Wilson, he could have interest around the league including following former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

For the Browns, Wilson could fill the role as passing game coordinator with some kind of additional title under Schwartz. While the two have both spent time with the Eagles, Wilson was brought in as Schwartz was on his way out the door.

Interesting that HC Kevin Stefanski interviewed Wilson for the position of coordinator and Schwartz has made it clear that the coaching staff belongs to the head coach. Adding Wilson after bringing in Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone would be a coup of a coaching offseason for Stefanski and Cleveland.