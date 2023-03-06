Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OT Chris Hubbard

The Browns have a couple of reserve offensive linemen set to become free agents, starting with OT Chris Hubbard.

How and When He Joined the Browns: Does it feel like Hubbard has been with the Browns since 2018 (five seasons)? Prior to that, he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hubbard missed most of the 2021 season to injury, but the team re-signed him to a 1-year, $2.62 million deal last year.

Productivity Level Last Season: Once thought of as the team’s primary and versatile backup, Hubbard played a total of 43 snaps on offense last year. Hjalte Froholdt, James Hudson, and Michael Dunn saw significantly more action than him, and Hubbard was pretty much last up on the depth chart.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Coming off of an injured season in 2021 and then basically not playing in 2022, Hubbard’s value across the league has to be pretty low heading into free agency. We know he can still provide versatility and the coaching staff has supposedly liked him for years. Hubbard renogiated his contract once, and re-signed last year, so he seems to not mind his role with the team.

What the Browns Should Do: If Hubbard is willing to return on the veteran minimum, around 1-year for $1.2 million, I’d bring him back. It’ll be for half the value of last year’s contract, though, so I don’t know if he’ll be interested in that. James Hudson should still be the favorite as the backup left tackle, but Hubbard can remain the backup right tackle.

Let us know below whether or not the team should try to re-sign OT Chris Hubbard.