Daily Dawg Chow 3/6: With DeShaun Watson Browns have all options available as Free Agency nears

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Colts big DT floated as a possible “Amari Cooper” like trade target for Browns (Jared Mueller) DeForest Buckner fits what the Browns did last year
- Report: Top free agent safety would like to play with Deshaun Watson (Jared Mueller) Jessie Bates shares an agent with Watson
- Deshaun Watson reportedly OK with contract restructure (Thomas Moore) Browns QB willing to help the team achieve some salary cap relief, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
- Dennard Wilson, Browns DC candidate, now a free-agent coach (Jared Mueller) The Eagles and Wilson parted ways on Sunday
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: RB D’Ernest Johnson (Chris Pokorny) The Browns really didn’t have a role for Johnson in 2022, despite him averaging 5.2 YPC in his career.
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns free agent/trade targets and why they must be aggressive ahead of the draft (The Athletic) “To answer my own existential question, the Browns are absolutely going big next week. They have to. They’re going to reduce quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $54.9 million salary-cap number by adding voidable years to his contract, and they’re going to create enough cap room to be big-ticket hunters next Monday.”
- Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Free Agency and NFL Draft Strategy (Orange And Brown Report) “We have flushed out the Free Agency market at every position, evaluated the Browns’ cap situation, mock drafts, mock free agency, and tons more in preparation for this Cleveland Browns offseason. The Official league year is on March 15th, the first day free agents can officially sign on with new teams.”
- Underwear Olympics: Stock up/down on linebackers after testing (Browns Wire) “It is a good year to look for athletic attacking linebackers that would be good fits in the Browns’ defensive scheme.”
- 3 tight ends that made their case for the Cleveland Browns at the 2023 NFL Combine (Dawg Pound Daily) “David Njoku isn’t going anywhere soon, nor should he. Even with that being the case, the Cleveland Browns can use some more depth at the tight end position, especially with Harrison Bryant not stepping up as the No. 2 option in 2022.”
- Should the Browns draft for need or best player available? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores draft strategy for the Cleveland Browns
