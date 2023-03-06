Post NFL combine Browns mock offseason: Free agency, trade and NFL Mock Draft

The NFL combine is officially over which means we finally have true data on a ton of players and over a month to break it all down. We also have a week until NFL free agency hits which means we don’t have much time to try to get as much information to all of you as possible. Check out our veteran offseason coverage page which has 54 updates currently including player profiles, rumors and more.

For the Cleveland Browns, the combine provided a ton of rumors (some provided here and here by me from Indianapolis). We also got the news that the team would be moving on from safety John Johnson III going into the offseason.

With that major decision out of the way, we can move into our next Browns mock offseason with a few, not all, of the free agent decisions we believe they will make, a big trade and then a mock draft to follow.

Browns Trade

Cleveland trades a 4th and 5th round pick this year for DT DeForest Buckner and a 5th round pick in 2024

Much like last year’s Amari Cooper trade, Buckner is likely available due to his contract but has been very good in his first seven seasons in the league. The Browns can adjust his deal and his name was floated as a possibility this weekend.

Browns Free Agent Signings

WR Mecole Hardman

S Julian Love

DT A’Shawn Robinson

TE Foster Moreau

Clearly, GM Andrew Berry is going to rework some contracts including Deshaun Watson’s to open up cap space. With the five moves made above, Berry doesn’t have to break the bank to add quality players at positions of need.

Robinson pairs with Buckner to give the team a quality starting pair on the interior of the defensive line. Robinson will eat up blockers while Buckner is explosive with size and length.

Love can pair with Grant Delpit with both being versatile enough to play split safety or come down into the box. Love has good experience covering the slot as well.

Hardman is a speedy player who never really took off in Kansas City but will look for a one-year, bounce-back type deal. Moreau is athletic and gives the team a second tight end on a cheap deal.

Browns Mock Draft

Using Pro Football Network’s Simulator

*Trade down from 42 to 51 picking up pick 178 in this draft and a 5th, 6th and 7th in 2024

Second Round

DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - Undersized at just 6’0”, Kancey put on a show in Indianapolis. With Buckner, Robinson and Perrion Winfrey, Kancey role will be simple early on: Get after the passer. He should do that very well especially when you add the length and size of Myles Garrett and Alex Wright to the mix.

Third Round

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati - The guy wants to play for Cleveland and is an electric talent. He may not step in right away due to the addition of Hardman but the two of them add a distinct element to the team that can take it to the next level.

Fourth Round

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State - Continuing the playmaker who is undersized process, Vaughn was just highly productive in college, looks agile as can be in drills and could play right away in a variety of fun packages.

Fifth Round

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Lousiville - A player you will probably see in a lot of my mock drafts, I love how Clark attacks the game and after interviewing him at the combine for almost 20 minutes, he’s the kind of player Browns fans will love.

Sixth Round

DT Deondre Coburn, Texas - Rounding out the interior defensive line, Coburn and Kancey are the future of the team. Coburn is a huge beast in the middle of the defensive line that will replace Robinson in a season or two. A great use of the extra pick for this year that was received in the trade-down.

OL Juice Scruggs, Penn State - Uncertain of what Cleveland will do at the center position, adding Scruggs provides a player for Bill Callahan to work with that has some tools.

A new set of defensive tackles, a couple of new wide receivers and some long-term pieces added with some short-term solutions. This might be close to a perfect mock offseason for me which means it is highly unlikely to occur but would be fun!