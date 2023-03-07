Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OG Hjalte Froholdt

The Browns have to make decisions on a handful of free agent offensive lineman, and OG Hjalte Froholdt was a guy they leaned on last year.

How and When He Joined the Browns: A former fourth round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt was signed off the Houston Texans’ practice squad by the Browns in October 2021. He fluctuated between the roster and practice squad the rest of that year, before making the team’s final roster in 2022.

Productivity Level Last Season: Froholdt played in all 17 games and made the first six starts of his career, seeing action at both center and right guard when Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller were injured. Although there was a dropoff when Froholdt was playing, he filled in pretty well, ranking as the 18th-best right guard in the league. His run blocking was much more stellar than his pass protection. The one thing we shouldn’t do is label him for his versatility. Although he started two games at center, he was not good in that role at all.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Froholdt has been with the Browns for two years now and showed he can be the team’s primary backup guard on a minimum salary deal. While Joel Bitonio has been Mr. Reliable for much of his career, Wyatt Teller seems to get dinged up here and there. There are other guys who could fill in (i.e. Michael Dunn, Chris Hubbard) if re-signed, but Froholdt was the guy the coaching staff leaned on last year.

What the Browns Should Do: I would re-sign Froholdt to a 1-year deal worth $1.01 million. If the team doesn’t retain him, it’s not a big deal; I just think you typically bring back at least one backup guard you are familiar with and let him compete in camp again.

