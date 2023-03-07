Daily Dawg Chow 3/7: Nick Chubb not likely leaving anytime soon

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Official: Browns have the highest adjusted salary cap in the NFL for 2023 (Jared Mueller) Rollover cap space makes a huge difference
- Post NFL combine Browns mock offseason: Free agency, trade and NFL Mock Draft (Jared Mueller) A revamped Cleveland Browns for 2023
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OT Chris Hubbard (Chris Pokorny) The backup offensive lineman hasn’t seen much action since 2020.
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: C Ethan Pocic (Chris Pokorny) Pocic was a key piece last year, but will the team’s cap situation compel them to let him walk?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Andrew Berry reported to be very aggressive (Youtube) Quincy Carrier discusses Andrew Berry’s approach to the offseason with copious emphasis on recent work of DBN’s Jared Mueller
- NFL Rumors: Browns Have ‘No Plans’ to Trade Nick Chubb During Offseason (Bleacher Report) “Cabot noted that the Browns “intend to keep the core together to have the best chance to get to the Super Bowl.”
- Browns determined to give ‘open-minded’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz ‘pieces to go succeed’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jim is great,” Stefanski said. “Spent a ton of time with him. “His office is right next door, so we spend some early time together in the morning. Jim is sharp.”
- Post NFL Combine Browns Mock: Cleveland Adds Playmaker, Defensive Difference Makers (Sports Illustrated) “Downs produced well in college over the last two years with over 2,200 receiving yards and possesses a legit 4.4 speed. His 38-and-a-half-inch vertical and 11-foot-1-inch broad jump show an explosive athlete.”
- Fletcher Cox & Brandon Graham to the Cleveland Browns? Jim Schwartz may bring reinforcements w/ him (WKYC) “Myles Garrett is the only threat on the defensive line right now, so how about adding Fletcher Cox & Brandon Graham to the Cleveland Browns defensive line room?”
