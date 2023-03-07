Browns tender DT Ben Stille and CB Thomas Graham as ERFA

The Cleveland Browns announced today that they have tendered the following players as exclusive rights free agents:

DT Ben Stille

CB Thomas Graham

The ERFA label applies to players who have less than three accrued seasons in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). Under the ERFA rules, the Browns could offer these players a one-year, minimum salary tender for $750,000, $870,000, or $940,000 based on credited seasons (i.e. 3 games or more on the roster, but not including IR) (i.e. in the league. If the Browns make an offer to an ERFA, no other team would be able to sign the player.

Stille and Graham each have one credited season and should get the tag for $750,000. The contracts are not guaranteed, though. Stille made one start last season for Cleveland, while Graham had one game against the Buccaneers in which he was thrust into action due to injuries at cornerback. He delivered a very good performance.

According to our list, DE Chris Odom and CB A.J. Green should also be exclusive-rights free agents — although there was some question as to whether Green was actually a restricted free agent. The fact that Green wasn’t among the players tendered is interesting, as it would appear to be an obvious move if he was an ERFA.