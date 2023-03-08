Daily Dawg Chow 3/8: Browns much more stable than Ravens right now

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Lamar Jackson’s future up in the air after Ravens place unique franchise tag on QB (Jared Mueller) The AFC North could lose a top notch QB
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 tight ends the Browns should consider (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) After David Njoku, are the Browns satisfied with TE2 and TE3?
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DE Jadeveon Clowney (Chris Pokorny) Should we just cut to the chase and say, “No?”
- Browns tender DT Ben Stille and CB Thomas Graham as ERFA (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland tenders two of their exclusive-rights free agents.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230M deal could end up costing the Ravens Lamar Jackson and shake up AFC North (cleveland.com) “The Ravens on Tuesday applied the nonexclusive franchise tag to Jackson worth a guaranteed $32.4 million for 2023, meaning he can begin talking to other teams on Monday when the pre-negotiating period opens. If he signs an offer sheet, the Ravens would have a chance to match it. If not, the new team must give Baltimore two first-round picks.”
- Browns’ division faces shift as foe Baltimore Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson (WEWS) “Tuesday’s move opens the door for Jackson to depart the AFC North and head to a team willing to give him a max contract, many believe will be fully guaranteed similar to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who the Browns penned to a five-year, $230 million deal last year.”
- A potential Lamar Jackson divorce from Baltimore Ravens won’t bring tears from Browns fans (Akron Beacon Journal) “Watson’s $230 million contract, which he recently stated he is willing to tweak to give the Browns some wiggle room under the cap, currently serves as the de facto template for QB1s throughout the NFL with perceived Top 5 talent at the position talent, much to the chagrin of NFL owners.”
- Browns: No trade alert, but Nick Chubb should be limited in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “...Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said the team has “no plans” to trade the four-time, Pro Bowler.”
- No! The Browns shouldn’t trade Nick Chubb...please be serious (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some recent rumors
