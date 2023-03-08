Report: Speedy receiver open to join the Browns in free agency

As we noted in our NFL combine rumors and later in a report about NFL free agent Jessie Bates III, the Cleveland Browns are a destination that players want to come to. Having QB Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and the additions of Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone to a respected staff all are helpful to the recruiting cause.

The wide receiver position has been an interesting discussion this offseason. The Browns feel comfortable with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as their top two receivers and saw good things from David Bell in his rookie season. With David Njoku and Nick Chubb on the field often, those five will likely fill out the majority of the skilled position snaps.

After the first three receivers, question marks linger as does the lack of quickness at the position. Cooper and DPJ have good deep speed but are not lightning-fast or quick. One free agent who is that is Indianapolis Colts and former Ohio State Buckeyes Parris Campbell.

In the lead-up to the NFL draft, Campbell ran a blazing 4.31 40-yard dash. Drafted late in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Campbell had his first fully healthy season in 2022. Playing 17 games, with poor quarterback play and Jeff Saturday as head coach for the last part of the season, the speedy receiver had 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

On The Dawgs Table podcast, Campbell’s former Ohio State teammate Tyvis Powell talked about the receiver. Noting that he was with Campbell the previous week, Powell noted “he’s definitely open to the idea” of joining Cleveland.

You can listen to the entire Powell appearance on The Dawgs Table here.

Pro Football Focus projected that Campbell would sign a three-year contract worth over $7 million a season, just north of their projection for Mecole Hardman.

While the Browns have a bigger need to address their defense, both in free agency and the NFL draft, adding a speedy and/or quick receiver in free agency could be a big boost to Watson and the offense. Campbell could be that guy especially after finally being healthy for a full season.