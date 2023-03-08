Browns Offseason: Deshaun Watson putting in the footwork work

The blunt reality for almost every team in the NFL is that they will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. For the Cleveland Browns and teams paying their quarterback big money, like Deshaun Watson, that is even more true.

So while the word at the NFL combine was that players want to join Watson and the team has improved with Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone stepping into coordinator roles, the success of the team relies on Watson.

For Browns fans, skepticism over their quarterback is well-earned. Watson was mostly horrible in his six games last season and left a lot of doubt about whether he can return to his old form.

The most important work starts when the team gets back together for offseason activities but, before that, we see that Watson is putting in the work while also traveling the world through his social media:

While the main focus is always on a quarterback’s throws, footwork is often the deciding factor on the quality of that throw. The ability to chop your feet quickly while keeping your head up allows a QB to flip their hips and fire a ball to a receiver.

As noted, the offseason work doesn’t prove anything but it is good to see the franchise quarterback hard at work (while also enjoying himself at times).