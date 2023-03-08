Rumor: Vikings WR could be let go, reunion with Kevin Stefanski possible?

In today’s NFL, adding talent at the receiver position is always a good idea. While fans love to run the football, throwing the ball has been winning games and championships for about a decade or more now.

For the Cleveland Browns, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku is a good starting point but you can never have enough options in the passing game. David Bell was solid as a rookie, late third-round pick but finding more talent to go with QB Deshaun Watson and RB Nick Chubb should be one of the focuses.

Unfortunately, the Browns also need to revamp their defense which could make it difficult to use more resources on the offense this offseason.

One option could jump to the front of the line based on talent, expected cost and relationship with HC Kevin Stefanski: Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could let Thielen walk (subscriber, $) if they can’t come to a contract agreement:

Receiver Adam Thielen’s $20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn’t surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start.

Thielen had a down year the last two seasons as Justin Jefferson has ascended to be one of the top receivers in the NFL. His best years came while current Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski was on the offensive staff in Minnesota. Perhaps a reunion, on a relatively low-cost contract, could give Thielen a late-career boost.

The Browns should be interested in a number of receivers including the speedy Parris Campbell. Thielen may not be an exciting player capable of putting up 1,200-plus yard seasons anymore but he could be a useful addition with a comfort level with Stefanski.