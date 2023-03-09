Daily Dawg Chow 3/9: Adam Thielen And Javon Hargrave linked to Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Top DL predicted to Browns, Pocic is not (Jared Mueller) Getting Javon Hargrave would be huge, losing Ethan Pocic is not great
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DE Chase Winovich (Chris Pokorny) Winovich was bothered by a hamstring injury for much of last season.
- Free agency profile: WR Parris Campbell (Thomas Moore) Would the Browns be willing to take a chance on a player who has been limited by injuries in three of his first four seasons?
- Rumor: Vikings WR could be let go, reunion with Kevin Stefanski possible? (Jared Mueller) Adam Thielen doesn’t fit the speed, quickness need but is still a good receiver
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Where will the Browns spend in Free Agency? with Jared Mueller (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jared Mueller talk about the Browns offseason strategy
- Browns Named Best fit For Top Free Agent Defensive Tackle (Sports Illustrated) “Hargrave figures to receive a large contract, one that the Browns have to be up to pay. With Jim Schwartz having coached Hargrave in 2022, the obvious connection is there. It would be no surprise if the Browns are in tough pursuit of Hargrave.”
- Browns have Javon Hargrave, Jessie Bates III, Yannick Ngakoue and other defenders on their radar as free agency begins (cleveland.com) “It’s a good year to need a defensive tackle, with plenty of good ones set to become free agents”
- 3 potential offseason trade targets for the Browns (Browns Wire) “If the Browns are to make one of these big moves they will need to create extra cap space but as the OBR’s Jack Duffin has said it won’t be hard to do that.”
- Cleveland Browns’ path to a successful offseason: Here’s a five-step plan to win (Akron Beacon Journal) “Of course, the key to a successful offseason is being able to actually make additions to the roster. To do that, the Browns need to create the cap space that allows them to make those moves.”
