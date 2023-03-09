Browns 3rd round compensatory pick becomes official

Things are starting to crystalize with the 2023 NFL league year opening up next week. The league stripped the Houston Texans of their fifth-round pick in association with an investigation into the team paying for Deshaun Watson to work out at a private facility.

Thursday also came official word on the compensatory picks that would be allocated to each team.

The formula for the selections given out is well known, so there were very few surprises with the official announcement. Compensatory selections are doled out to teams for losing free agents to bring contracts (without also signing big contract free agents) and for losing minority candidates to either head coaching or general manager positions.

The Cleveland Browns were awarded the 98th overall selection as compensation for the Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (pictured above) as their general manager. The team also received a third-round pick last year for Adofo-Mensah’s hiring.

In all, the San Francisco 49ers led the way with seven selections including three in the third round:

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

The Browns traded their own third-round selection to the Texans as a part of the Watson trade. Cleveland has eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft.