Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/1/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • Browns try to surround Deshaun Watson with ‘great structure,’ particularly in QB room (Beacon Journal) - The Browns’ success is going to be tied heavily into what Deshaun Watson does this season. Making sure the quarterback has plenty of talent around him has been a major priority through the start of free agency. However, it’s not just about the pl
  • Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah take a big step in Year 3? (cleveland.com) - With solid additions during free agency including Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson, questions will spur for expectations with the current roster at hand for the Cleveland Browns. Including linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who performed under expectations in his second year after a sold rookie season.
  • Will Browns still be able to find an impact rookie in 2023? (clevelandbrowns.com) - With the first wave of free agency over and the week of media discussions at the NFL Annual Meetings complete, we’re taking another dive into the Mailbag to answer your questions with one month until the next big date on the league calendar: the draft. This week, we’re talking about what talent the Browns could still find in the draft, the importance of one of the re-signings the Browns made in their linebackers room and the speed in the wide receivers room.
  • Browns’ banner free agency could set up big 2023 (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns didn’t make the splashy move, like last offseason when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But quietly, the Browns have had a banner free agency, addressing every one of their glaring needs on either side of the ball. As a result, Cleveland is positioned to challenge for a playoff spot and potentially more in 2023.

