2023 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10

After 236 votes, the 1-5 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

1. DT Jalen Carter - 604 total points

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson - 574 total points

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 415 total points

4. OT Paris Johnson - 261 total points

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith - 213 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

When you just include non-quarterbacks, DT Jalen Carter is the second player on Dane Brugler’s big board, only behind DE/OLB Will Anderson. Browns fans flipped those votes in the overall rankings, but it is worth noting that Anderson technically received more first-place votes. Then, you have the Ohio State fandom coming into play, since WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and OT Paris Johnson were third and fourth, respectively, followed by DE/OLB Nolan Smith.

Compiling the Big Board: 6-10 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 6-10 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.