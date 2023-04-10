Daily Dawg Chow 4/10: DeAndre Hopkins not out of the question for the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: OBJ returning to the AFC North (Jared Mueller) Odell Beckham Jr. will join the Ravens despite belief that the Jets were his next stop
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: DL Karl Brooks has game, but at what position? (Thomas Moore) Bowling Green’s versatile lineman was a terror on opposing quarterbacks in 2022. Does he have enough to catch the eye of the Browns in the draft?
- Draft INSIGHT: OT Tyler Steen for depth along the Browns offensive line (Barry Shuck) Round 4b: Offensive line will need immediate depth
- Cleveland could have a glorious sports 2023 (Jared Mueller) The Cleveland Cavaliers and Guardians are likely to do their part, now we rely on the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- New Factor Can Give Browns Shot at DeAndre Hopkins (heavy.com) “If Hopkins is released, it would open the door for the Browns to reunite him with his former quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- How The Cleveland Browns Spending Is Sustainable And Other Teams Won’t Like It (Orange And Brown Report) “Cash spending is much more stable year to year and is what teams and agents focus on during a negotiation because this is what the players are getting paid. You can then use a signing bonus rather than a base salary to move around how the same money appears on the salary cap.”
- Report: Kareem Hunt won’t return to Cleveland, Browns think he has lost speed (Pro Football Talk) “Hunt will not be back in Cleveland, where the Browns think his speed is slipping, according to Terry Pluto, cleveland.com.”
- Browns Legend Has A Strong Opinion About New Special Teams Coach (Browns Nation) “The Browns have made some changes to Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff, which includes new special teams coordinator Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone, and Cribbs feels he will do well in his new role.”
- Nick Chubb breakout year incoming? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier talks about Nick Chubb’s potential in the 2023 Browns’ offense, among other things
