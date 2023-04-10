Weekly Browns Mock Draft: Continuing to revamp the defense with 5 of 8 picks

It is getting closer, the NFL draft is just around the corner. For some with shorter attention spans, the NFL draft is so far away. For both, we are trying to keep you engaged and informed with our weekly mock drafts and player profiles. You can check out all of our NFL draft-related coverage here.

As we often note, the goal of our Cleveland Browns mock drafts are not to predict what will happen but to introduce you to interesting NFL draft prospects and show you how a draft could play out.

That is the goal of this week’s Browns mock draft once again. Perhaps we will be predictive in our final mocks the week of the draft but even that is not our highest priority.

Today, we used FanSpeak’s Mock Draft Simulator. FanSpeak was the original simulator in the field and continues to provide an interesting tool by having a wide variety of draft experts provide them with their big boards for users to draft based on.

This week’s mock brought Cleveland five defenders, a receiver, a running back and a late-round quarterback with a couple of new names in here while a few stalwarts continue to find their way into our mock:

Round 3

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida Gators

While the Browns added a number of players to the interior of their defensive line, Dexter provides something a little different. At 6’6” and over 300 pounds, the Gator has a good athletic profile that could translate as a 3-technique at the next level. He didn’t put it together all the time in college but he’s a perfect “traits” based pick here in the third round.

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Sooners

We profiled Mims already for you so taking him late in the third round was based on that profile. We described Mims as a bigger, less quick Elijah Moore who can play outside.

Round 4

DE Karl Brooks, Bowling Green State University Falcons

We also profiled Brooks, the uniquely built defensive end who produced at BGSU but could fall because of his body size and lesser competition. Brooks gives Jim Schwartz a youngster to help develop.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Bearcats

Pace has been a staple throughout our Browns mock drafts. Undersized, Pace makes up for it with his football IQ, strength at the point of attack and constant motor. Anthony Walker would be a great mentor for Pace.

Round 5

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia Bulldogs

Adding a running back, in the NFL draft or free agency, seems like a must for Cleveland with only Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford solidly in place on the depth chart. McIntosh can be a third-down back right away and spell Chubb at times as a rookie.

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville Cardinals

At this point, if Clark isn’t in one of our mock drafts it is a surprise. Perfect slot cornerback for the Browns.

Round 6

S Ronnie Hickman Jr., The Ohio State University Buckeyes

Safety is an under-discussed need for Cleveland with Ronnie Harrison still a free agent and, seemingly, unlikely to return. Hickman will be best served as a strong safety playing in the box while Trey Dean, also available, could play more free safety. At this point, Hickman provides more certainty than Dean leading to his selection. Plus, always good to have a Buckeye or two on the roster

Round 7

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Bruins

At this point, DTR is more likely to be drafted in the fourth round than the seventh but teams and analysts are all over the place with DTR. Since he was available, has visited with the Browns and we’ve profiled him, Thompson-Robinson was the pick here in the seventh.