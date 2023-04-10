NFL free agency: 6 defensive ends still available for Browns to sign

The Cleveland Browns have been very active in free agency and have eight draft picks available in the upcoming NFL draft. Despite both of those things, GM Andrew Berry could be looking to add to the roster if things make sense.

Given the lack of inactivity around the league, outside of Odell Beckham Jr. signing, NFL free agency might be on a pause until teams finalize their draft boards. There is normally a push to sign remaining free agents shortly after the draft and rookie minicamps.

Cleveland gets a bump in salary cap on June 1st of around $10 million.

For the Browns, the defensive end position could be an area where they look to address. While Ogbonnia Okoronwko was an important signing to join Myles Garrett, second-year players Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are the only depth at the position.

A quick look at the remaining free agents available at the position gives us six veterans that could come in and be a part of the rotation next year:

Frank Clark - The Cleveland area native has lost a step but played in 61% of Kansas City’s snaps last year and produced five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Yannick Ngakoue - An undersized edge rusher, Ngakoue is a liability against the run but had 9.5 sacks last year and could be a force as a situational pass rusher with the Browns.

Bud Dupree - Dupree was overpaid leaving Pittsburgh and has struggled to stay healthy. His success came when attention was sent to other players in the past so playing with Garrett could help.

Leonard Floyd - Just 30 years old, Floyd has had over nine sacks each of the last three seasons and has played in 75% or more of his team's snaps, without missing a game, the last five years. A lot of consistency from Floyd.

Markus Golden - The lesser known name on the list, Golden had just 2.5 sacks last year after 11 the year before but continues to get pressure on the quarterback with 20 QB hits in 2022.

Melvin Ingram - 34 years old, Ingram came into the league in 2012 and continue to help his teams as a pass rusher, primarily. Playing in under 45% of Miami's snaps last year, Ingram had six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits.

The edge rusher position has a variety of players that could help a number of teams next year outside of those six names including Justin Houston, Kyle Van Noy and others. Jadeveon Clowney also remains a free agent but a return to the Browns would shock just about everyone including Clowney and the team.

Which edge player are you hoping Cleveland adds in NFL free agency or should they stand pat with what they have?