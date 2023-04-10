2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 16-20 Results, Vote for Slots 21-25

The 16-20 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

16. CB Joey Porter - 112 total points

17. DT Mazi Smith - 102 total points

18. CB Devon Witherspoon - 99 total points

19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari - 86 total points

20. WR Quentin Johnston - 80 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The 16-20 spots continued focusing on the defensive side of the ball, with CB Joey Porter, DT Mazi Smith, CB Devon Witherspoon, and DE/OLB B.J. Ojulari. Will any of these guys make it to round two for a possible trade up? Would it even be worth it? Rounding out this group was WR Quentin Johnston.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DT Jalen Carter

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. OT Paris Johnson

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson

7. DT Bryan Bresee

8. DT Calijah Kancey

9. OT Peter Skoronski

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness

11. S Brian Branch

12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy

13. CB Christian Gonzalez

14. OT Broderick Jones

15. RB Bijan Robinson

16. CB Joey Porter

17. DT Mazi Smith

18. CB Devon Witherspoon

19. DE/OLB BJ Ojulari

20. WR Quentin Johnston

Compiling the Big Board: 21-25 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 21-25 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.